Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he sees a “significant decline” in the president’s mental fitness

Ty Cobb, who used to be Donald Trump’s lawyer in the White House, said that he is witnessing a “significant decline” in the president’s mental health. At a news conference on Tuesday, Trump spoke about his triumphs, attacked immigrants in Minnesota, and slammed his enemies.

Mediaite was the first to report that Cobb spoke with Ari Melber of MSNBC on Tuesday night. Cobb added that the “guardrails” on the president seem “stressed” because of Trump.

He did, however, praise judges nominated by Trump who are prepared to stand up for the law and speak out against “the charade of Lindsey Halligan as the U.S. attorney.”

He said that the courts are striving to keep up. “That’s why it’s so sad that Congress, the most powerful constitutional body set up by our founders, has given up its duty and been made useless by Republican cowardice.”

Cobb said, “I don’t think anyone outside of the United States believes Trump is sane,” as they spoke about Greenland and Trump’s recent letter to Norway. A lot of individuals in the US intelligence community, for sure.

Melber asked him whether he meant how Trump thinks about things when he said “sane,” and Cobb said honestly that he meant competence. No, I believe things have gotten much worse. He has always been motivated by his own needs.

“But I think the dementia and cognitive decline are, you know, clear,” Cobb said. “Many experts, including many doctors, agree.”I believe the cognitive problems that [Joe] Biden showed as he got older are quite different from what we’re seeing with Trump, like how petty it is for him to put up disparaging signs about predecessors in the White House and then cover up his own past at the Smithsonian.

You know what he told the leaders of Norway yesterday about not caring about peace since he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize? He went on to talk about Trump’s images of himself putting U.S. flags in Canada and Greenland, as well as the president’s habit of calling NATO an “enemy.”

“That’s so un-American and so crazy that I think people are very worried, except for [Speaker] Mike Johnson (R-La.), congressional Republicans, and the people on the Senate side who confirmed such notable criminals as Kash Patel and RFK,” Cobb said, referring to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

I believe there is a very, very significant worry across the globe and an increasing concern in the US about a guy who today claimed he could have gotten wrong information about Greenland and overreacted when he put tariffs on the EU and European nations. You know, this person can’t simply say, “Oops!” since they have the nuclear codes.

