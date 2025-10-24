New York Man Shoots 25-Year-Old Wife Dead in Car, Then Dumps Her Body Miles Away

A 25-year-old woman who was reported missing in northern New York has been found dead, and her husband has been charged with her murder. Authorities say the case has shaken the small communities of Clinton County, where the young mother was well known and loved.

New York State Police confirmed that Chloe S. Henry’s body was discovered on October 21, two days after she was last seen with her husband, 33-year-old Keith A. Henry. He now faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Chloe was reported missing on October 19 after failing to contact her family or care for her children, something her relatives described as completely out of character. “She hasn’t been seen in over 36 hours, hasn’t checked in on her babies,” her aunt Corinna Fish wrote in a Facebook post. “Highly unusual for her.”

(Photo Credit: Corinna Fish/Facebook)

Investigators later found Chloe’s body in a rural area of Chazy, roughly 10 miles from her hometown of Mooers. Her mother shared on social media that her daughter’s remains had been discovered “dumped in a ditch,” sparking outrage and grief across the community.

According to police, Keith Henry fatally shot his wife inside his vehicle in the town of Peru before disposing of her body about 25 miles away in the Lake Alice Wildlife Management Area. The couple shared children, though police have not disclosed their ages.

Keith Henry was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail, where he is being held without bail. Authorities have not yet released details regarding a motive, nor have they said whether the couple’s children were present during the incident, according to WCAX.

Chloe Henry worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Her colleagues remembered her as a compassionate and dedicated caregiver. “She was taken from us and her family far too soon,” the facility wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “She will be missed by her residents and coworkers.”

(Photo Credit: Corinna Fish/Facebook)

Friends and community members have expressed shock and sorrow, describing Chloe as a loving mother and kindhearted young woman. Vigils and memorial fundraisers have been organized to support her family and raise awareness about domestic violence.

State police say the investigation is ongoing as they continue to gather evidence and work with prosecutors to ensure justice. The case has drawn widespread attention across northern New York, serving as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of domestic abuse and the need for stronger protections for victims.