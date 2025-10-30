Connecticut Woman Shoots Man Watching Pixar Movie to Death in Front of 12-Year-Old Boy in Killingly

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a home in Killingly, Connecticut, while a 12-year-old boy looked on. State police identified the suspect as Michelle Yeagher. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Pratt Road late Monday night, where multiple police cruisers and emergency personnel were seen at the scene.

According to Yeagher’s arrest warrant, she immediately admitted to the shooting when troopers arrived. “He tried to kill me,” Yeagher told police, adding, “I shot him” several times as officers entered the residence. Troopers reported that she appeared intoxicated and was naked from the waist down.

Inside the home, officers found a 40-year-old man unresponsive near the front door. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family members, according to a report by WFSB.

Investigators later spoke with a 12-year-old boy who was inside the house during the incident. The boy told police that he and the victim had been watching Toy Story when Yeagher entered the room and opened fire without warning. Video captured by a Channel 3 news crew showed Yeagher being placed in handcuffs and carried out on a stretcher around 11:30 p.m.

State police said Yeagher faces several serious charges, including murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment. She was booked into custody and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Authorities have not released details about Yeagher’s relationship with the victim or the child who witnessed the shooting. However, investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly encounter. The arrest warrant described Yeagher’s statements as inconsistent, with police noting her intoxicated condition made it difficult to fully assess her version of events, as per WVIT.

Neighbors reported hearing sirens and seeing emergency lights fill the quiet street late Monday night. Some described the incident as deeply unsettling, saying the neighborhood is typically peaceful and family-oriented. Police have confirmed that the child present during the shooting is safe and is now under the care of relatives.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad is leading the investigation and has said that additional evidence is being processed. Authorities continue to interview witnesses as they work to establish a clearer timeline of events. The investigation remains active, and further charges could be filed as new information emerges.