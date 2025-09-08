New York Couple Arrested after Smoking Weed in Car with Toddler Inside Outside Miami Hotel

A New York couple was taken into custody in Miami after police say they were smoking marijuana in a parked car with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Phillip Fraisar, 36, and Kasey Renee Buckmann, 27, were arrested on Sunday, August 31, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. Both are facing a charge of child abuse without harm. Buckmann is also charged with marijuana possession, while Fraisar faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Local 10 News reports Fraisar has a prior conviction in New York from 2015 for criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the arrest report, a passerby noticed the pair around 9:20 p.m. allegedly smoking marijuana and drinking tequila in a closed car while Fraisar’s toddler sat in the back seat. Police said when they arrived, Fraisar had stepped away from the vehicle, leaving Buckmann and the child inside.

New York Couple Busted in Miami After Smoking Weed in Car With Toddler Inside (Miami-Dade Corrections Department)

“The marijuana smoke filled the vehicle, as is commonly referred to as hot-boxing,” the Miami Police Department said, per Local 10 News.

When Fraisar returned to the scene, officers searched the car and allegedly found a pistol inside the glove box along with a large clear bag of marijuana under the driver’s seat.

The arrests happened outside the Clevelander Hotel, a well-known Miami Beach spot. Both Fraisar and Buckmann were booked into jail but later released. Court records show Fraisar was held on a $1,000 bond before being released, while Buckmann was also let go. The toddler was unharmed, but authorities have not said where the child was taken after the arrests.