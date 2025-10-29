Police Seek Missing Girl With Distinctive Blue Hair

Police are urgently appealing for help to locate a missing teenage girl from Accrington. Fifteen-year-old Jaweria Ahmed was last seen at around 11.40 p.m. on Monday, October 27, in the Countess Street area of the town, according to Lancashire Police.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she might be to come forward immediately. Jaweria is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with short, dyed blue hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink Hello Kitty woolly fleece top and matching bottoms, along with black teddy bear woolly boots. She was also carrying a small black phone satchel. Police say the teenager has known connections to the Accrington area and may still be nearby.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are very concerned for Jaweria’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her, or who has any information about where she may be, to contact us straight away.”

Search efforts have been underway since Monday night, with officers conducting inquiries in and around Countess Street and nearby residential areas. Local residents have also been asked to check any private CCTV or doorbell camera footage from around the time Jaweria went missing in case it shows her movements.

Community groups in Accrington have shared missing person alerts on social media to help spread awareness, encouraging people to report any sightings or information to the police.

Friends and family members have also joined the search, sharing photographs of Jaweria online and appealing for her safe return. One post circulating on Facebook read, “Please, if anyone has seen Jaweria or knows anything, contact the police. We just want her home safe.”

Police have not indicated that there are any suspicious circumstances at this stage, but are treating the case as a high priority due to the teenager’s age and the length of time she has been missing. Anyone who believes they may have seen Jaweria or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number LC-20251028-0254.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police have thanked the public for their ongoing help and urged people to continue sharing Jaweria’s photo and description to assist in the search.