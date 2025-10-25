Woman Fatally Shot While Walking Home from Store to Get Her Steps In

The family of a British grandmother who was fatally stabbed in a random attack while walking home from the grocery store is remembering her as “a kind and loving lady who lived life to the full.” Their tribute came after a government inquest this week officially ruled her death as unlawful.

Seventy-four-year-old Lorna England was killed on February 18, 2023, while walking through Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter, England. Her attacker, Cameron Davis, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

“Lorna was the beloved wife of fifty-two years, mother and grandmother and sister,” her family said in a statement after the inquest concluded, according to ITV. “She was a kind and loving lady who lived life to the full, and was the most content person you would ever wish to meet. Her smile lit up the room, and her gentle nature made everyone feel welcomed and loved.”

They added, “We have a permanent empty void because we miss Lorna so much, we will never come to terms with her loss. How do you come to terms with such a wicked act?” England had gone for a short walk to buy flour from her local Lidl supermarket, prosecutors said. Her husband later told the court that she wanted to “get her steps in”, local Devon Live.

During the inquest at Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner’s Court, it was revealed that Davis, who had a history of mental illness, made multiple threats to kill someone in the weeks leading up to the attack. Despite these warnings, officials failed to take action.

According to The Guardian, Davis told police in January 2023 that he would “100% kill someone.” Officers took him to a hospital, but he was released shortly afterward. On the morning of England’s murder, he again told a paramedic that he would kill a “random person” if not detained.

A mental health nurse who tried to alert police about Davis’ escalating behavior was reportedly placed on hold for over two hours before her call was disconnected. The coroner found that these failures, combined with poor information-sharing between healthcare and law enforcement agencies, may have contributed to the tragedy, according to the BBC.

At Davis’ sentencing last year, Lorna’s husband, Dave England, described his wife as his “guiding light” and “soulmate.” Addressing Davis directly, he said, “No punishment that you ever receive will ever be adequate compared to the pain inflicted on Lorna and my family.” If you or someone you know needs mental health support, text “STRENGTH” to 741 741 to reach a trained crisis counselor.