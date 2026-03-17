New bodycam footage reveals how reality TV couple was arrested in Florida over alleged $5K grocery theft

Newly released body camera footage has revealed the moment reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and Petrus Viljoen were taken into custody by police in Florida in connection with an alleged retail theft scheme.

The video, obtained by Page Six, shows the married couple, both stars of The Real Housewives of Pretoria, being arrested separately by Boca Raton police after authorities accused them of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries from a Publix supermarket.

Melany Viljoen, 39, was arrested at her Florida residence. In the footage, she answers the door wearing a bathrobe as officers arrive at her home. Police speak with her briefly and ask if there are any other people or pets inside the property.

She confirms the house is empty before officers allow her to change out of the robe and into regular clothing. Throughout the interaction, Melany appears calm and cooperative as officers escort her to a waiting police vehicle.

At one point during the search process, she makes a remark to officers during a routine pat-down. “You saw me naked,” she tells them. “I know,” an officer responds, as the search continues, according to WPBF.

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The couple has been charged with aggravated grand theft (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Meanwhile, her husband, Petrus Viljoen, 57, was arrested separately after being stopped by police while driving a black SUV. Officers pulled him over and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Dressed in a gray T-shirt and jeans, Petrus appears confused in the footage as he questions the officers about the stop.

“Are you arresting me?” he asks. The officer informs him that he is under arrest as part of a retail theft investigation and will be transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. During the interaction, Petrus is asked who the vehicle is registered to. He replies that it may be registered either in his name or his wife’s.

He also tells the police that Melany is currently at their apartment. The officer later notes that Petrus had been cooperative during the stop. Petrus thanks the officer for explaining the next steps in the arrest process.

The couple was taken into custody on March 10 and charged with aggravated grand retail theft over $3,000. Both Melany and Petrus are currently being held on a $10,000 bond. The reality TV personalities are part of the original cast of the South African edition of the popular Real Housewives franchise, which first premiered in 2022.

Police said the case began with a retail theft investigation on Aug. 29, after a “white male and female” were seen on security camera footage inside a Publix store allegedly engaging in a practice known as “ticket switching.” Authorities describe ticket switching as a form of shoplifting in which a cheaper product’s price tag or barcode is placed on a more expensive item to pay a lower price.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed the pair leaving the grocery store with carts full of items after allegedly bypassing the self-checkout system. Police believe the couple carried out the scheme repeatedly over several months. Authorities claim the pair stole a total of 392 items across 52 separate transactions between August 2025 and March 2026.

Among the items reportedly taken were two cases of Maison Perrier Forever Lime Sparkling Water, priced at $16.39 each; a case of San Pellegrino Mineral Water, priced at $23.99; and two bottles of La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine, priced at $34.99 each.

Melany claimed that she was acting alone, but police claimed evidence showed otherwise (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff Office)

Investigators also suspect the couple of taking additional everyday items, including toilet paper, soda, fresh produce, and other groceries. According to the incident report, Melany told police that her husband was not involved in the alleged thefts.

She reportedly stated that Petrus “had nothing to do with it” and that “she was the only one committing the crime.” Melany also admitted to stealing approximately $5,300 worth of merchandise from the Boca Raton Publix location.

However, she reportedly told officers she had been in “survival mode” because she was unable to work in the United States without a visa. The case is still under investigation, and both Melany and Petrus Viljoen are scheduled to appear in court on April 9 as the legal proceedings continue.

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