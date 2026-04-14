New York woman accused of setting a pillow on fire after threat to burn the house down

A 59-year-old New York woman is facing arson and harassment charges after she allegedly set a pillow alight during a heated domestic dispute and threatened to burn down the house she shared with a man, police say.

Lisa Decaprio was arrested on Friday evening after Nassau County Police officers responded to a home on Neptune Avenue in Seaford, New York, at 8:14 p.m. following reports of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Decaprio in the middle of a confrontation with a 63-year-old man who also lived at the residence. Police did not disclose the man’s name or his relationship to Decaprio.

According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, the dispute began as a verbal argument before it escalated. Decaprio allegedly began throwing objects at the man before making a direct threat — telling him she was going to “burn the house down.” She then allegedly followed through, at least in part, by setting a pillow on fire inside the home.

By the time first responders reached the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. The 63-year-old man was unharmed. Police did not reveal what triggered the argument or who placed the 911 call.

Decaprio was taken into custody without incident the same evening. Before being transported to jail, she was brought to a hospital for evaluation. She was subsequently charged with arson and harassment.

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At her arraignment at Nassau County District Court on Saturday, a judge set bail at $10,000 cash, $20,000 secured bond, or $50,000 partially secured surety bond. It was not immediately clear whether Decaprio remained in custody following the hearing. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled to return to court on April 14.

The case highlights how quickly domestic disputes can escalate into potentially life-threatening situations. Arson charges in New York carry serious consequences, particularly when the alleged act occurs inside a residence occupied by others.

No further details about the couple’s relationship or the circumstances leading up to the argument have been released by authorities.

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