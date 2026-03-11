Former University of Kentucky Cheerleader Indicted for Manslaughter After Autopsy Finds Baby Was Born Alive

Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling has been indicted on a charge of first-degree manslaughter months after her newborn son was discovered dead inside her home.

A Fayette County grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday against Snelling, 21, following findings from the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators determined that the baby had been born alive and that the cause of death was asphyxia by undetermined means, according to WKYT.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird explained that the grand jury reviewed the circumstances and the possible charges before reaching its decision.

“They were given the information about homicide, the four levels of homicide and then deliberated and decided that manslaughter first degree was the charge that should come out of the grand jury,” Baird told the outlet.

Snelling had previously been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant. She pleaded not guilty to those charges and has since been under house arrest at her family home in Tennessee.

Following her arrest, Snelling withdrew from the University of Kentucky and is no longer part of the university’s STUNT cheer team.

Snelling, 21, was charged by a Fayette County grand jury on Tuesday (Photo by WKYT)

If convicted of the new manslaughter charge, Snelling could face up to 20 years in prison. The additional charges could add another 11 years to her sentence.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old gave birth to a baby boy around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 at her off-campus home in Lexington. Roommates who had suspected she might be hiding a pregnancy told police they heard loud and unusual noises coming from her room early that morning.

Authorities say that after giving birth, Snelling allegedly cleaned up blood from the scene, took a shower and left the house. She reportedly skipped morning classes and a scheduled visit to the school clinic before going to McDonald’s.

While she was gone, her roommates entered the room and noticed disturbing signs. They reportedly found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth.”

Soon afterward, they discovered the newborn inside a black plastic bag placed in a closet. The roommates called emergency services and told a 911 operator that the infant was “cold to the touch.”

When Snelling returned home, police officers were already waiting and she was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Snelling initially told investigators that the baby had fallen to the floor during the birth and that she did not believe he was “breathing or alive.” She later claimed she had passed out “on top of the baby” and woke up to find “the baby turning blue and purple.”

Investigators also said Snelling admitted she wrapped “the baby up like a burrito and laid next to it” because it “gave her a little comfort in the moment.”

However, during the investigation, authorities learned that she had told medical staff the newborn showed “a little bit of fetal movement” and made a “whimper” after being born.

Police also reported that Snelling took several photos during labor but deleted them “in an attempt to hide the birth.” Investigators believe additional images may have been destroyed before her arrest.

