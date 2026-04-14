Britney Spears voluntarily enters treatment following DUI arrest concerns

Britney Spears has voluntarily entered a treatment facility in the weeks following her DUI arrest, with those close to the pop star saying she views the decision as the right move for her health and stability.

Her representative confirmed on April 12 that Spears had checked herself in, nearly six weeks after she was arrested on March 4 in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to sources speaking to PEOPLE, people in Spears’ inner circle encouraged her to consider treatment after the arrest. The singer reportedly understood the gravity of the situation and felt that entering a structured environment was the most responsible path forward. Those closest to her, including family and close friends, expressed serious concern about her long-term wellbeing before she made the decision.

The move marks a significant personal moment for Spears, who has faced intense public scrutiny for years. Sources say she is now focused on recovery and addressing the circumstances that led to the arrest, describing the decision as a moment of clarity following what had been an emotionally difficult period.

Britney Spears enters rehab after DUI, sources say she chose it as the ‘best step moving forward’ (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Following her release from custody on March 5, Spears’ representative had called the incident “completely inexcusable” and said she would comply with all legal requirements. The statement also indicated that her support system was actively working on a plan to safeguard her wellbeing going forward.

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Spears, 43, has been navigating life as a free agent since the end of her controversial conservatorship in November 2021 a legal arrangement that had governed her personal and financial affairs for over 13 years. In the years since, she has remained a highly visible public figure, with her social media activity frequently drawing both admiration and concern from fans around the world.

The DUI arrest and subsequent treatment decision have once again brought her wellbeing to the forefront of public conversation, with many observers highlighting the unique pressures she faces as she rebuilds her life outside the conservatorship framework.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. No details have been released about the length or nature of her treatment programme, though insiders stress that the decision was her own. As one source put it, she felt this was the “best step moving forward” a reflection, those close to her say, of her own desire to regain stability.

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