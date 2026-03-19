14-year-old Florida girl survives shark attack after losing arm and leg

Lulu Gribbin was enjoying a carefree beach trip with friends when a sudden shark attack changed her life forever. The teenager had travelled with her mother and a group of friends to Seacrest Beach in Florida for what was meant to be a relaxing Gulf Coast getaway.

The girls spent the day swimming and diving for sand dollars in the clear water, unaware of the danger lurking nearby. The peaceful outing quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal when someone suddenly spotted a shark in the water. Lulu recalled the moment a friend shouted a warning as panic spread through the group.

“Shark!” her friend yelled. The girls immediately began swimming toward the shore as fast as they could. Despite the fear and confusion, Lulu tried to remain calm because she had previously heard that sharks can be drawn to frantic splashing.

However, that decision quickly led to a horrifying realization. “So I calmed down, and then I lifted my arm out of the water, and I could see the flesh on my arm. And that’s when I realized… this was a very real situation,” she told People magazine.

She lost two limbs in the attack (Image: @lulu.gribbin/instagram)

After that moment, Lulu remembers very little. She lost consciousness in the water and only recalls waking up later on the beach, surrounded by rescuers trying to save her life, The Mirror US reported.

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Her mother, Anna Blair, had stepped away briefly for lunch with other parents when the attack happened. As they returned, they sensed something was wrong when the girls stopped answering their phones.

Rushing toward the shoreline, Blair learned the devastating news from her other daughter. “Mum, it’s Lulu.” “I just remember screaming, like I didn’t know what else to do. Ellie kind of calmed me down. It was like a scene out of a movie,” Blair said.

Two teenage girls were injured in the shark attack and taken to separate hospitals. According to South Walton Fire District Chief Ryan Crawford, one victim suffered “significant injuries to one upper and one lower extremity, both requiring the application of tourniquets,” while the second girl had “flesh wounds” to her right foot.

Lulu was eventually able to turn back to the sports she once loved (Image: @lulu.gribbin/instagram)

Authorities also reported that just an hour earlier, a 45-year-old woman swimming nearby had been severely bitten on her abdomen, pelvis and left arm. Lulu’s injuries were catastrophic. Doctors later amputated her leg in order to save her life.

“I didn’t know that her hand was bitten off because they had covered it up,” Blair said. “And then I could see her leg, and like, that was probably the worst part because her leg was gone basically. And it’s something that, like, I can see it right now. I will never unsee it.”

Lulu spent 77 days recovering at Ortho Carolina’s Reconstructive Centre for Lost Limbs in North Carolina. During that time, she had to relearn everyday tasks such as dressing herself, brushing her teeth and moving with prosthetics.

Despite the trauma, she remained determined and focused on recovery. “There were so many other patients that were in worse conditions than me and that didn’t even have the option to do half the stuff that I was doing,” she said. “They would give anything to be in my position. So I was just grateful that I had the opportunity to do what they were teaching.”

She has since achieved many milestones (Image: @lulu.gribbin/instagram)

Eventually, Lulu learned to use prosthetics and even walked out of the hospital sooner than doctors expected. “My situation is an anomaly. Most people get prosthetics a very long time after they are amputated,” she explained.

Her mother added, “She walked out of the hospital, which is extremely unheard of.” In a powerful step forward, Lulu later returned to the same beach where the attack occurred. “I just laid in the sand like I was laying in the sand when all the paramedics were over me. That was very emotional,” she recalled.

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