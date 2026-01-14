Idaho lawyer stays married to ex-teacher wife who had sex with student, 17, in their bed

Nearly two years after confessing to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, former Washington teacher McKenna Kindred remains married and has started a new life in Idaho with her husband, according to a Daily Mail report.

McKenna Kindred, who taught at Central Valley High School, was admitted in March 2024 to sneaking the teenager into the home she shared with her husband, Kyle Kindred, for sex while he was away on hunting trips. Despite the public betrayal, Kyle Kindred, a real estate lawyer, has not filed for divorce.

Instead, property records show the couple jointly purchased a $498,000 home in Kuna, Idaho, in June 2024, just three months after her guilty plea. The move marks a fresh start in a new state. Kyle now works at a law firm in Boise, while McKenna’s professional future is unclear.

She was forced to resign from teaching and voluntarily surrendered her Idaho teaching license following an investigation. The inappropriate relationship began in June 2022 when the student found her on Instagram. By that November, then-23-year-old McKenna and the student had sex in her home.

The affair unraveled in December 2022 after the teen’s friends provided school officials with screenshots of explicit messages. “I wanted you to be in my room,” McKenna wrote in one message. In another, she stated, “When other girls talk about you in my class, I could feel myself getting mad,” and also texted, “I really like being touched by you.”

The student confirmed the sexual encounters and exchange of explicit videos tothe investigators. Facing the court in 2024, a tearful McKenna read a prepared statement of apology. “As a result of my actions, I’ve lost my career, valuable friendships, freedoms, and have let down countless people who placed their trust in me,” she said.

She avoided prison, receiving a sentence of two years’ probation, $700 in fines, and a mandatory 10-year registration as a sex offender. The couple has since left behind their previous life in Washington, attempting to rebuild in the quiet of an Idaho subdivision.

