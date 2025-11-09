“Failed Theatre Kids”: Meghan McCain and Trey Gowdy Roast GOP for Post-Election Chaos

Fox News host Trey Gowdy didn’t hold back after the GOP’s bruising night at the polls, pointing the finger squarely at one of their own. While many Republicans scrambled to explain a string of election losses across the country, Gowdy said the problem wasn’t voters—it was their own chaos, and he singled out Rep. Nancy Mace as an example.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Gowdy claimed that Donald Trump wants Republicans to focus on their wins instead of the constant drama that turns voters off. “You look at the headlines recently and you’ve got an apoplectic congresswoman who’s having a psychotic episode in Charleston at an airport, you’ve got this debate over white nationalism,” he said.

His message was blunt. “I think Trump is saying, ‘Republicans, stop talking about all of that. Start talking about the best 10 months any president has ever had in our history, and maybe we have a chance in the midterms.’”

Gutfeld: This isn't a rebuke of trump, it is a consequence of an absent Republican party. Lousy candidates. I get it. It is hard to win in blue areas but at least try. pic.twitter.com/6CfTflkpch — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

Mace has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons after an airport outburst caught the attention of local authorities. Reports from the Charles County Aviation Authority said she cursed at officers, called them “f—–g incompetent,” and shouted, “This is no way to treat a f—–g U.S. Representative” when told she had to enter the airport without an escort.

Her office quickly defended her behaviour, citing safety concerns. Cameron Morabito, her director of operations, told the Daily Beast, “We are forced to take the Congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously. After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified. Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless.”

Other Fox News commentators echoed Gowdy’s frustration after Democrats swept key races, including governor seats in New Jersey and Virginia, the New York City mayoral race, and a big win for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50. Greg Gutfeld summed it up on The Five: “This isn’t a rebuke of Trump, it’s a consequence of an absent Republican Party. Lousy candidates… And I get it, it is hard to win in blue areas, but at least try.”

Republicans are letting failed theatre kids ruin our party. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain took her outrage to X, writing, “Republicans are letting failed theatre kids ruin our party,” a clear jab at some of the newer, louder personalities in GOP circles. Megyn Kelly also tore into the party, agreeing with Gowdy that too many Republicans waste time on infighting and internet squabbles instead of winning elections.

On her podcast, Kelly said, “The Republican Party is not strong. Donald Trump is strong. Republicans don’t know how to win. They don’t know who to run! They don’t know what to do when Daddy’s not there to fly them across the finish line. And that’s just been so obvious!”

The post-election blame game has turned into open warfare among conservatives, with Trump’s allies urging discipline while others demand fresh leadership. For now, one thing is clear: the GOP isn’t just losing elections—it’s losing control of its own message.