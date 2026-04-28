An 85-year-old Trump supporter detained by ICE says her experience shattered her beliefs, exposing harsh realities inside U.S. immigration facilities.

For decades, Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé believed strongly in tough immigration policies. Now, after weeks in federal detention, the 85-year-old French widow says her views have changed in ways she never imagined.

Ross-Mahé’s story is drawing attention across the U.S., not only because of her age and fragile health, but because of the stark contrast between what she once supported and what she says she experienced firsthand inside an immigration facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Her journey to detention began with a late-in-life love story. After reconnecting with an American military veteran she had first met decades ago in France, she moved to Alabama to marry him in 2025. But following his death, a dispute over inheritance with his adult children left her in a vulnerable legal position while her residency status remained unresolved.

“It was humiliation all the time”: Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé, the 85-year-old French widow living in Alabama and snatched by ICE, talks to @nytimes.com in her first interview since being deported.



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That’s when federal authorities intervened.

Accused of overstaying her visa, Ross-Mahé was detained and transported to a facility in Louisiana. According to her account, the experience was physically and emotionally overwhelming. She described being moved in restraints, shuffled between locations, and left fearing for her life as her health declined.

“I didn’t think these things existed,” she said, reflecting on her time in custody. “I thought people would be treated properly.”

Before her detention, Ross-Mahé had openly supported the immigration policies of Donald Trump, even expressing admiration for strict deportation measures. But she now says witnessing conditions up close forced her to reconsider.

Her claims stand in sharp contrast to statements from the Department of Homeland Security, which maintains that detainees are provided with adequate food, water, medical care, and access to communication. Officials also assert that facilities meet or exceed standards found in many U.S. prisons.

Still, critics argue that such assurances do not match documented patterns. Advocacy groups and watchdog organizations have raised concerns about rising detainee deaths, limited oversight, and overcrowding in recent years. Reports have also pointed to declining inspection rates even as the number of detainees increased.

Ross-Mahé’s case has become a powerful example in that broader debate. Her experience, she says, forced her to confront realities she had previously dismissed or simply not considered, as reported by The New York Times.

85-year-old widow was arrested by ICE agents while wearing only her nightgown and underwear. (Photo by The New York Times)

At one point during her detention, she believed she might not survive. “I was waiting to die,” she reportedly told journalists, describing a sense of helplessness that replaced her earlier confidence in the system.

Eventually, she was released and returned to France. But the departure came with its own hardships. She left behind nearly all of her belongings in the Alabama home she once shared with her husband, uncertain whether she would ever recover them.

Her story has resonated widely because it highlights a deeper issue: how personal experience can reshape beliefs that once felt certain. For many Americans, immigration policy remains an abstract political debate. For Ross-Mahé, it became something far more immediate and human.

As conversations around immigration continue to intensify, her account is prompting renewed scrutiny of detention practices and raising uncomfortable questions about empathy, awareness, and the gap between policy and lived reality.

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