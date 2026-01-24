Math Teacher accused of sending sexual messages to 5th grade student now faces rape charge

Additional charges, including rape, have been filed against a JCPS teacher who was arrested last month after police said she had a sexual conversation with a 5th grade boy during an online learning day. The teacher, Sydne Graf, 36, was arrested on Dec. 15.

Police said Graf was messaging the boy, who is under the age of 12, about oral sex during a virtual learning day. According to investigators, the messages raised serious concern and led to a criminal investigation.

Police also said Graf was arrested when she went to the boy’s home to pick him up. An arrest slip reportedly states that Graf admitted to having the explicit conversation with the boy. She was initially charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

Since then, the case has escalated. Court records now show that Graf is facing several additional charges connected to the same situation. On Jan. 20, she was indicted on charges of first degree rape involving a victim under 12 years of age, first degree sodomy involving a victim under 12 years of age, unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of a controlled substance.

Graf entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday. As part of the court’s conditions, she was ordered to have no contact with minors unless supervised by another adult. She was also ordered to have no internet access other than on her phone.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 26.

JCPS confirmed that Graf is a math teacher at Smyrna Elementary. District officials said she has been reassigned so that she does not have contact with students while the investigation and court process continue.

The situation has left many parents and community members shaken, especially because the alleged conduct involves a child and occurred during what was supposed to be a regular online school day. While the legal process moves forward, the case will continue to unfold in court, where prosecutors will present evidence and Graf will have the opportunity to defend herself against the charges.

For now, the details available come from police statements and court records. The outcome will ultimately depend on the judicial process in the weeks ahead.