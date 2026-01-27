Texas woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on 2-year-old and 13-year-old

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in San Antonio after police say she threw boiling hot water on two children during the early hours, leaving both with serious burn injuries.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 3800 block of Maverick Creek Road around 1:15 a.m. following a report of an “injured child.” When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two children suffering from burn wounds across their bodies, according to an incident report.

Investigators believe the suspect, identified as Stacy Gilbert, became upset with the children before going into their room and throwing boiling hot water on them. Police have not released details about what led up to the incident, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged altercation remain under investigation.

Both children were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been disclosed. Gilbert was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Bexar County Jail. She has been charged with injury to a child, a serious offense under Texas law.

Jail records confirm her arrest, but no bond information or court dates have yet been made public. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are continuing to gather information, interview witnesses, and review evidence in order to better understand what happened inside the home before police were called.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cases involving harm to children are treated with heightened urgency, and officials typically coordinate with child protective services when appropriate. It is not yet clear whether other agencies have been notified or whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation progresses.

Neighbors in the area said they were shocked to learn about the incident, describing the street as usually quiet. While police have not shared further details, the case has already drawn concern from the community, especially given the young age of the victims and the severity of the allegations.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the San Antonio Police Department. Tips can often be submitted anonymously through local crime stopper programs.

As the legal process moves forward, more details are expected to emerge through court filings and official statements. For now, authorities are urging patience while the investigation continues and stressing that all suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

READ NEXT