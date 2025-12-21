Michigan Man Awarded $4 Million After Claiming Officer Punched Him

A Michigan man who said he was punched by a police officer during a foot chase has been awarded millions of dollars after a jury found the officer’s actions caused severe and lasting injuries.

The case centers on Daniel Reiff, who was walking with another man to a roofing job near 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue when police were called about a “suspicious person,” according to the lawsuit. What began as a routine call quickly escalated into a violent encounter that would permanently change Reiff’s life.

Court filings say Clinton Township Officer Broc Setty approached Reiff, who then ran away. The lawsuit does not dispute that Reiff fled, but it argues the force used by the officer after catching him was excessive and unjustified.

As Officer Setty chased him, Reiff testified that the officer shouted, “Whoo, baby, I’m gonna tase you, bro,” before eventually catching up. Instead of deploying a Taser, the officer allegedly punched Reiff directly in the face, as per ClickOnDetroit.

That single punch, according to Reiff’s attorneys, caused catastrophic damage. Medical testimony revealed that Reiff’s eyeball was ruptured and multiple facial bones were broken. One witness described the injury in graphic terms, saying the eye was “squished like a grape.”

The damage required extensive medical treatment. Reiff underwent multiple surgeries in an effort to repair the injuries to his face and eye. Even after treatment, the effects remain permanent. He now has metal screws embedded in his face and continues to live with long-term consequences from the encounter.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony about the severity of the injuries, the circumstances of the chase, and whether the level of force used was reasonable under the situation. Reiff’s legal team argued that punching a fleeing suspect in the face, particularly with such force, was unnecessary and reckless.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the jury reached its verdict. Jurors awarded Reiff $4 million in compensatory damages, intended to cover medical costs, pain and suffering, and long-term impacts on his quality of life. They also awarded an additional $50,000 in punitive damages, signaling that they believed the officer’s conduct warranted punishment beyond compensation.

The verdict marks a significant outcome in a case that raises broader questions about police use of force and accountability. For Reiff, the decision brings some measure of justice, though it cannot undo the injuries he will carry for the rest of his life.

