Tennessee first grade Teacher faces child abuse charges after children show scratches and scabs on their hands

A first grade teacher in Tennessee is facing serious charges after being arrested on two counts of child abuse following allegations involving two of her own children.

Heather Pecht was taken into custody after her estranged husband contacted the Chattanooga Police Department on Friday, December 12. According to The Chattanoogan, he reported concerns after picking up two of his children from Pecht’s home and noticing visible injuries on their hands.

He told officers that the children had scratches and scabs across their hands and said the kids told him their mother caused the injuries. He also claimed this was not the first time he had raised alarms, telling police he had previously reported alleged abuse by Pecht to departments in Dunlap and Marion County. He said those reports did not lead to any action.

The estranged husband also told officers that their oldest child currently lives with him because “[the child] does not want to be around his mother.”

According to court documents viewed by The Chattanoogan, the alleged incident involving the two younger children took place in the parking lot of Ruby Falls on Lookout Mountain. The children told officials they were in the car with Pecht when her cell phone slipped behind her into the back seat.

The documents say Pecht began yelling at the children to retrieve the phone. As they tried to help, she allegedly started pinching and scratching them. One of the children attempted to get out of the car to escape the situation.

One child also told officers that his mother bit him three times when he tried to push her hands away during the alleged altercation.

Both children told authorities that this behavior was not a one time incident. They claimed the abuse had been “happening for years” and said it occurred about once a week.

Police noted in the court records that when they spoke to the children, there were visible scratches, red marks and other injuries on their hands that appeared consistent with fingernail marks.

The allegations did not stop there. According to WTVC, Pecht’s eldest child also reported experiencing frequent abuse from his mother.

Following the reports, Pecht’s estranged husband filed for emergency custody of the children. According to The Chattanoogan, that request was granted.

Pecht was arrested on Friday, December 26, and charged with two counts of child abuse. She is scheduled to appear in court on January 27, 2026.

At this time, it is unclear whether Pecht has entered a plea or secured legal representation. The Chattanooga Police Department did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Pecht works as a first grade teacher at Lookout Mountain Elementary School, though it is not currently known whether she remains employed there following her arrest.

Child abuse penalties in Tennessee vary depending on the severity of the offense and the age of the child involved. Charges can range from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class A felony. A misdemeanor conviction can carry a sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail. A Class A felony can result in a prison sentence ranging from 15 to 60 years.