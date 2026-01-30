“ICE Can’t Find My Husband… but I Voted for This”: Influencer Hannah Silveira says family was forced to leave the U.S.

A family says its life was upended after a husband was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, triggering months of legal battles, financial strain, and an eventual decision to leave the country.

According to the family, Matheus was detained by ICE after they had already spent months and significant savings pursuing a green card. What followed was a prolonged effort to secure his release, marked by rising legal costs and uncertainty that ultimately exhausted their resources and left them with few options.

During the ordeal, the family shared a raw and controversial reflection on social media that captured the emotional whiplash of the situation: “ICE can’t find my husband… but I voted for MAGA.” The line quickly resonated online, highlighting the complicated intersection of personal politics, immigration enforcement, and unintended consequences.

@cnn Hannah Silveira, whose husband was arrested and detained by ICE during their final green card interview, has said that she didn’t know his whereabouts for a few days. Silveira, who is a lawyer, spoke to CNN’s Elex Michaelson and said families who have followed the rules are being “ripped apart every single day.” #cnn #ICE ♬ original sound – CNN

After months of legal costs and emotional stress, the family says they were left with no option but to leave the United States entirely and begin again abroad. The decision was not made lightly. It came only after exhausting their savings and realising they could no longer afford the financial burden of continued legal action while also meeting basic living expenses.

@hannahbsilveira Reposting because the first post is not being shown…suspicious. My heart goes out to every family going through this right now. My heart is with you always. 💛 ♬ original sound – Hannah Silveira

The costs quickly added up. Plane tickets, relocating their belongings out of the country, and securing temporary housing were only the beginning. On top of that, they are now navigating daily living expenses in a new place while searching for jobs and stability in an unfamiliar community. During this transition, they say they have relied heavily on family members’ generosity just to make it through.

“Between mounting legal costs, plane tickets, moving our belongings out of the country, and basic living expenses while we work to find jobs and stability in a new community, we are struggling to stay afloat,” the family shared. They explained that their savings are gone and that the transition has been far more difficult than they ever imagined.

Asking for help has not come easily. “As difficult as it is to ask, we are reaching out to our community for help,” they said. Any contributions, they explained, will go directly toward remaining legal fees, relocation costs, and basic necessities until they are able to rebuild their lives and become financially stable again.

@hannahbsilveira My vids are being messed with. I will continue doing what I’m doing but if you want to keep up with our story you may have to search to find us. ♬ original sound – Hannah Silveira

The family emphasised that no donation is too small and that every contribution makes a difference during this critical period. They also noted that if there are excess funds for any reason, those resources will be donated to other families facing similar immigration-related hardships.

Despite everything, the message ends on a note of gratitude and understanding. “We are deeply grateful for any support, and we completely understand those who are unable to give during such hard times for so many,” they wrote. “Thank you for reading, sharing, and standing with us.”

For this family, the hope is simple: to survive the transition, find stability again, and eventually help others facing the same sudden, life-altering circumstances.

@hannahbsilveira You can dislike all you want, your right to do so, but I don’t stand for people who weaponize others’ tragedies to make a political point. Disgusting behavior begets disgusting behavior—I used to be a conservative but was never once as hateful as some of you appear to be. I will never go out of my way to hurt someone’s feelings or attack them, but I will always match energy. I regret not voting and have posted a separate video talking about my remorse for that in depth. I took accountability. I simply want to get my husband home and then shift my content to promoting the stories of other people in the system and setting them up with resources to prevent or solve the issues my husband and I are currently experiencing. I apologize for stepping outside of my character but some of you have lost the plot entirely and we need to move forward. There is a time to discuss accountability and then there is a time when we need to move forward as a collective if we want to bring about the fundamental change that clearly needs to be made. ♬ original sound – Hannah Silveira

