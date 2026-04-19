Sister-in-Law Poured black paint on a Bride before her Wedding in a ‘revenge attack’

A British bride who was doused in black paint by her jealous sister-in-law just moments before walking down the aisle says the traumatic incident has left her battling depression and unable to work for nearly two years.

Gemma Monk, 35, a mother of two, had been looking forward to marrying her childhood sweetheart, Ken Monk, in May 2024, at a venue in Maidstone, England, when her big day was hijacked in the cruelest way possible.

She was reportedly walking along a cream-colored carpet with her father when someone called out her name and seconds later, black paint came splashing over her body in what turned out to be a calculated revenge attack by her sister-in-law, Antonia Eastwood, 49.

Eastwood was handed a 10-month jail term suspended for 12 months with 160 hours of unpaid work. (Photo by The Telegraph / Cover Images)

Eastwood, who is married to Gemma’s older brother Ashley, had been banned from the wedding over a feud that started at her own nuptials, where Gemma was accused of trying to trip her up.

Despite the attack, Gemma scrubbed the paint from her face and body in the changing room and borrowed a dress fetched by an usher so she could marry her partner of more than 20 years.

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“We had waited for that day for so long. Nothing was going to stop me,” she said. “I did not think twice; I would have walked down the aisle in my knickers and with black paint over my face if I had to.”

The aftermath, however, has been brutal. Gemma, who worked as a mental health worker, said in her court statement that the incident made her “question whether I had done something really bad, whether I had done something wrong.”

“Since the incident, if it wasn’t for my children or my family, I don’t think I would even get out of bed to care for myself,” she told Kent Online, which first published the story on Friday. “I have lost all my dignity and good habits in life. I have lost who I used to be.”

The couple also had to cancel a planned honeymoon to the Maldives because Gemma simply “wasn’t up to it.”

Making the betrayal even more painful, the attack came after Gemma had gone through a serious cancer scare and lost significant weight, though she has since been cleared. She said Eastwood knew about her medical struggle and “still decided to ruin the most important day of my life.”

Eastwood was ultimately handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with 160 hours of community service. Before sentencing, Judge Oliver Saxby told her, “This was meant to be a special day for Gemma Monk and her family. Courtesy of your conduct, it turned into a nightmare.”

Gemma was not satisfied with the outcome. “I will never accept her apology,” she said. “I thought the sentence was too light. She should have received at least 23 months for the wait we have had to get this to court.”