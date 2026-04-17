Christina Applegate hospitalized in Los Angeles amid ongoing MS battle

Christina Applegate has been hospitalised in Los Angeles as her battle with multiple sclerosis continues to take a devastating toll on the Emmy-winning actress, according to reports.

TMZ reported that Applegate, 54, was admitted to the hospital in March, though the specific reason for her hospitalisation has not been disclosed. Her representative declined to confirm details, telling the outlet, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are.

She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate first revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 and has since been candid about the realities of living with the degenerative condition. In February, she published her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, offering an unflinching account of her life from a turbulent childhood in Los Angeles and early fame as a teenager, to abusive relationships and her ongoing health struggles.

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She has also spoken openly about her condition on MeSsy, the podcast she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who is also living with MS. The news of her hospitalisation comes just weeks after Applegate gave a revealing interview to People magazine in February, in which she described how severely the illness has limited her daily life.

She said she spends much of each day confined to bed, with one exception taking her daughter to school. “I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.'”

It is a life far removed from the one that made her a household name. The Married with Children and Dead to Me star has navigated serious health challenges for much of her adult life. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Her MS diagnosis followed more than a decade later.

Despite everything, Applegate has remained a devoted mother to her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 13, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble. She is also a stepmother to Martyn’s older daughter, Marlon.

No further details about her current condition or expected discharge have been made public.