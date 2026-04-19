Caitlyn Jenner voted for Trump twice and now says his policies have left her unable to fly internationally

Caitlyn Jenner, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters, is now speaking out about how his policies have hit close to home for her in a very personal way.

Caitlyn, who voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2024, recently revealed that she can no longer fly internationally after her passport gender marker was quietly switched from female to male during a renewal.

The change stems from an executive order Trump signed on his first day back in office in January, directing federal agencies like the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to use the *** assigned at birth on official documents, including passports.

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Can No Longer Travel After Trump Policy Reversed Her Passport. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“I worked very, very hard — I worked with a law firm — to make sure everything was changed from ‘M’ to ‘F’, right down to my birth certificate,” Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015, said on a recent episode of Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

That included her ID and her passport, at least until it was time to renew it. “I had to get it renewed. I sent it back, comes back — gender marker ‘M’. Screws everything up,” she said.

Thinking it was simply an error, Caitlyn submitted correction paperwork along with her updated birth certificate, but nothing changed. “They sent it back, ‘M,'” she said. “They didn’t change it at all.”

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“This is a safety factor,” Caitlyn added. “I can’t travel internationally anymore… so it really creates a big problem.”

She also revealed that she tried to reach Trump directly by writing him a letter during a visit to Mar-a-Lago two months ago. “I was in Mar-a-Lago two months ago and wrote a letter, explaining all of this to him — how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people,” she shared. “And unfortunately, he wasn’t there that weekend. Actually, the Secret Service guy said he could get it to him, put it on his desk and stuff…I haven’t heard from him.”

Caitlyn Jenner, longtime Trump supporter, says I can’t travel internationally anymore after his passport policy changed her gender marker. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Despite everything, Caitlyn made clear her loyalty to Trump has not wavered. “I don’t blame President Trump,” she said, suggesting someone “underneath him” may have pushed for the policy. “I love him.”

“He’s kind of busy right now,” she added with a laugh. “My gender marker is not big on the issue, okay? So I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing. But I’m trying to figure out now what is the next step to try to figure this out.”

Online, the reaction was less sympathetic. “If only there’d been some kind of sign,” one Reddit user wrote sarcastically, while another added, “It is so exhausting hearing about these idiots crying about unfairness after they were warned a million times about what was going to happen.”

“Who could have ever seen this coming besides everyone?,” a third person joked, as another reader teased, “Oh no, the consequences of my actions,” and one more bluntly said, “She can go **** entirely off! You voted for this.”