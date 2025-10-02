Missing Minnesota Woman Last Seen Walking Away “She Just Vanished”

The Faribault Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities say 35-year-old Courtney Henson was last seen on September 16. She was spotted leaving on foot from the 500 block of Central Avenue in Faribault and hasn’t been heard from since.

The BCA released her description in hopes that someone might recognize her or provide information that could lead to finding her. Henson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, reported KTTC.

Officials have not shared details about where she might have been headed or whether she has connections in other areas, but they stress that any piece of information could help. People who live in or around Faribault are being urged to think back to mid-September and consider whether they might have seen someone matching Henson’s description.

Local police and state investigators are treating the case seriously, but like many missing person cases, they depend on tips from the community. A simple phone call or observation could make all the difference in bringing Henson home safely.

The case has left many in Faribault uneasy. It is a small city where people notice when someone suddenly disappears. Friends, family, and neighbors are hoping that raising awareness will help bring answers. Law enforcement is asking anyone who might know something—no matter how small it seems—to step forward.

As days turn into weeks, urgency grows. Investigators say they will continue following up on leads, but they want the public to remain alert and aware. Even small details about what Henson was wearing that day, who she might have spoken to, or whether she was seen walking near certain businesses or intersections could help piece together her movements.

Cases like this often rely on communities spreading the word. The more people know her name and face, the better the chances that someone will remember seeing her or will notice her now. Police encourage residents to share the information on social media, check security cameras if they live or work in the area, and call in anything that could be relevant.

The BCA and Faribault Police Department say their main goal is to bring Henson home. Until then, the search continues, and investigators are reminding people to stay vigilant.