Oklahoma mom and stepdad arrested as large scale search continues for missing 12 year old Ryan RJ Davis

Authorities across Oklahoma are intensifying efforts to locate missing 12 year old Ryan “RJ” Davis as new developments in the case raise serious concerns about his safety. The search comes after the arrest of his mother, Kimberly Cole, and stepfather, George Cole, on multiple complaints of child abuse, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy related to their treatment of the boy.

Ryan has been missing since January 2, and officials say the urgency of the case has only grown. Hunter McKee, public information manager for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, reportedly confirmed that the search remains active. He said investigators believe Ryan is still alive, though no confirmed sightings have been verified.

The OSBI announced that the couple was arrested earlier this week after interviews were conducted and search warrants were issued. During a press conference Thursday, McKee explained, “During the conversation with them it was learned that there was apparent harm done to this child while he was living with these two parents.” He later added that the environment Ryan lived in was “not a safe environment for him.”

Police search for missing 12 year old Ryan RJ Davis as his mother and stepfather are arrested. (Photo Credit: Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)

Ryan, who is also known as Ryker Cole, was last seen around 11:20 p.m. on January 2 near the intersection of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue in Chickasha. He was reportedly wearing a red and black plaid shirt, dark jeans, and brown steel toe boots. The Chickasha Police Department issued an endangered missing advisory within days of his disappearance, and the OSBI soon joined the investigation.

Search operations have focused heavily on rural areas between Caddo and Grady counties. McKee said drones, search dogs, and multiple local and state resources are being used in the effort to locate the child. Authorities have also confirmed this is not the first time Ryan has gone missing, though details surrounding previous incidents are still under investigation.

Before her arrest, Kimberly Cole spoke to local outlet KOCO and said, “We just want our son back home, we want him back.”

She and her husband were taken into custody on January 7 and booked into the Caddo County Jail. Court records show Kimberly Cole is being held on a charge of “Crime Against Nature,” while George Cole is being held on a conspiracy charge. The OSBI confirmed both are facing complaints of child abuse, child sexual abuse, and conspiracy.

Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music emphasized that the priority remains finding Ryan and ensuring his safety. “All we want to do is lay eyes on this child, get him the medical care that he needs, and assure him, physically and emotionally, he will not be returning back to that environment,” he said.