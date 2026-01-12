Texas Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 14-Year-Old in Walmart Parking Lot while two others were in the back seat

A Texas middle school teacher allegedly raped a 14-year-old boy in the front seat of her SUV in a Walmart parking lot while two other students sat in the back, according to court documents. Jaden Renee Charles, 26, a former science teacher at Agua Dulce Secondary School, drove three students to an Alice, Texas, Walmart parking lot in the early hours of February 29, 2024.

Investigators state that she then “tied a blanket around the front seat headrests” and raped the 14-year-old boy while a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were present in the back seats. Disturbingly, court documents reveal that Charles claimed she was pregnant with the 14-year-old victim’s baby at the time of the alleged assault.

Furthermore, two of the teens in the vehicle told investigators that Charles had engaged in sexual activity with other students from the Agua Dulce Independent School District. Charles was arrested in March 2024 and now faces two counts of sexual assault of a child, with charges spanning both Jim Wells and Nueces Counties.

Jaden Renee Charles claimed at the time she was pregnant with the boy’s child. (Photo by Kris 6 News)

Her case, however, hit a procedural delay during a status hearing in Corpus Christi on Thursday. Her attorney, Robert J. Gonzalez, informed Judge Jack Pulcher that he had only received evidence about the Nueces County case, stalling the proceedings.

Gonzalez indicated the Jim Wells County cases may be connected to those from Nueces County. Notably, Charles has not yet been formally indicted by a grand jury in Jim Wells County. Judge Pulcher scheduled Charles’s next court hearing for the first week of April as the legal process continues.

