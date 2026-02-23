ICE agent fires gun through hotel wall, nearly kills guest in the next room

A former federal agent rehired by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement caused a scare at a Minnesota hotel in December last year after his gun reportedly misfired, sending a bullet through a wall and into a neighboring room.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn, prompting a swift police response, though fortunately, no one was injured.

According to a police report obtained by the Sahan Journal, 53-year-old Bradley Shaver had been handling his gun after switching the handle when the gun discharged. The bullet traveled through Shaver’s sweatshirt pocket, pierced a wall, and hit the headboard of a bed in the next room, where a guest had recently checked in.

Former ICE Agent Accidentally Fires Gun Through Wall at Minnesota Hotel Scaring Guest. (Photo by Getty Images)

The guest, 32-year-old Aaron Wukawitz, said the stray bullet “easily could have killed him.” Wukawitz told reporters that he overheard Shaver on the phone immediately after the incident. “It just went off,” Shaver reportedly said in a panicked voice, adding that the bullet had gone through the neighboring room.

While Wukawitz believes the shooting was accidental, he suggested that the agent may have had his finger on the trigger at the time of the discharge. This incident raises concerns about safety and gun handling by rehires in sensitive positions.