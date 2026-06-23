Scary Mommy founder Jill Smokler dies at 48 after heartbreaking cancer battle

Jill Smokler, the founder of the popular parenting platform Scary Mommy, has died at the age of 48 following a more than two-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The news was announced by Scary Mommy, which shared a statement from Smokler’s family remembering her as a writer who transformed conversations around motherhood and created a supportive community for millions of parents.

Smokler launched Scary Mommy in 2008 while she was a stay-at-home mother raising her three children. What began as a personal blog quickly grew into one of the most recognized parenting websites, known for its honest discussions about the challenges, humor, and realities of raising a family.

Her first post, published in March 2008, marked the beginning of a platform where mothers could share their experiences without pressure to appear perfect. Over the years, Scary Mommy became a major online destination for parenting stories and discussions.

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Beyond her work as a blogger, Smokler was a New York Times bestselling author. She wrote Confessions of a Scary Mommy in 2012 and Motherhood Comes Naturally (and Other Vicious Lies) in 2013. She also appeared on television programmes including Today and Good Morning America to discuss parenting and family life.

Smokler publicly revealed her glioblastoma diagnosis in May 2024, sharing that the unexpected health challenge had changed her perspective on life. In interviews, she spoke about wanting to spend meaningful time with her children and focus on the moments that mattered most.

She is survived by her three children, Lily, Ben and Evan. Fans and members of the parenting community have continued to remember Jill Smokler for her honesty, humour and impact on modern motherhood conversations.