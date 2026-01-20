38-Year-Old West Virginia teacher fired over alleged sexual abuse of student under 16

A teacher in West Virginia has been arrested and sacked for allegedly sexually assaulting a kid under 16. The West Virginia State Police arrested 38-year-old Emily Joy Wise and took her to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility on January 14, according to jail records.

She was charged with sexually abusing a kid under 16 by a parent, guardian, custodian, or other person in a position of trust, which is a crime. Jackson County Schools hired Wise. The day following her arrest, the school district published a statement saying it “is aware of the recent arrest and serious allegations involving former classroom teacher Emily Wise.”

The statement went on to say, “As required by the West Virginia Code, any employee who is being investigated for behaviour that could endanger the health, safety, or welfare of students must be immediately suspended.”The school system had to do this right away after learning of the accusations.

The letter also noted that Wise is no longer employed by Jackson County Schools and that the school system has been working with the county sheriff’s office and the state police. The news statement didn’t say specifically whether Wise was accused of sexually assaulting a kid at Jackson County Schools.

But public records show that Wise is married and has no kids. That suggests that her felony charge was probably because she was a caretaker or someone who was trusted with a youngster. The child’s gender and specific age were also not made public, nor was the actual school where Wise worked. Jackson County Schools oversees elementary, middle, and high schools.

Wise is being jailed on bail of $250,000. If she is found guilty of the felony charge, she may go to jail for 10 to 20 years and pay a fine of $500 to $5,000. Several other female instructors have been arrested in the previous several months on suspicion of sexually abusing or acting inappropriately with children and pupils. Wise’s case comes after these arrests.

