Rookie NYPD Officer under investigation after explicit OnlyFans photos raise questions about her job

The department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now investigating a rookie Queens officer after pornographic images she posted on her OnlyFans account came to light, The Post has learned. The situation could cost her the job.

Police Officer Dannah Battino, who works in the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and became a cop in April 2025, appears in dozens of explicit photos that show her exposing intimate areas and posing sexually, including images with an unidentified female partner. In other photos, Battino leans into the camera and poses provocatively.

One NYPD source reacted strongly, saying, “She should be immediately terminated from this job. There’s no place in this department for that. We are paramilitary and we have to have some kind of standard to be a police officer,” according to the New York Post.

Battino is 28 and previously worked as an FDNY emergency medical technician. Law enforcement experts said she is currently in the standard two year probation period for new officers. Another NYPD source echoed the criticism and said, “She needs to get out of the department. She shouldn’t be on the job.”

Police sources said Battino recently took down her page, gainswbattino slash thatcoupleaftermidnight, after fellow officers began sharing the images internally. However, a source familiar with the case said she created the account before joining the NYPD. It is not clear when she made her final post.

OnlyFans can be highly profitable for some creators. Many models make thousands of dollars a week through subscriptions, plus additional income through live sessions and tips. That financial angle matters because the starting salary for a new NYPD officer is $60,884.

A retired high level source explained that applicants must disclose all sources of income when applying to the force. That source warned, “Failure to disclose all ways that you made money could be sufficient reason to terminate. I would be shocked if she made zero money.” How much Battino earned on the platform remains unclear.

The situation has also raised questions about the NYPD vetting process. One police source asked, “If we can find it, why didn’t the investigators find it? She shouldn’t have gotten through. She should have been disqualified just for that.”

Because Battino is still on probation, she could be terminated for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Still, the police union has come to her defense. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said, “If she did not do anything illegal or anything that impacts her ability to perform her duties, then it’s nobody’s business but her own. It’s shameful that her personal information is being dumped out into public view.”

A similar case unfolded in 2022 when a rookie cop in Detroit faced a probe over pornographic OnlyFans content. She was suspended and later resigned.