Donald Trump Sparks Frenzy After Photo Shows Him with Strange Blue Object in His Mouth at US Open

A single snapshot of Donald Trump at the U.S. Open has set social media on fire. The president was photographed during the men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with what looked like a bright blue object wedged between his teeth.

The image, taken by photographer Andres Kudacki, shows Trump seated next to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as he leans forward, seemingly about to bite down on the mystery item. Kudacki posted on X that Trump was “taking a tablet,” though he later admitted he wasn’t sure what it was.

“I don’t know what it was specifically, I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet,” Kudacki explained to the Daily Beast. He added that Trump was discreet and didn’t appear to pull the item from any container. “I was waiting for some reaction from him, he’s a big personality.”

The blue flash sparked wild theories online. Some argued it could be nothing more than a Wintergreen Altoid or another mint. Others speculated about prescription medications that come in blue, including Hygroton, a square pill used for high blood pressure and edema.

Edema, a condition that causes swelling when fluid builds up in body tissues, is something Trump has already been linked to. In July, the White House revealed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a problem where valves in the leg veins stop working properly, making it harder for blood to flow back to the heart. That disclosure came after visible swelling in his ankles and bruising on his hands.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had mentioned mild swelling in his lower legs, prompting doctors to run vascular studies during his checkup. A report from April noted his blood pressure measured 128 over 74, which falls in the “elevated” category, but the White House didn’t confirm whether he takes medication specifically for that.

The same report listed his daily medications as rosuvastatin and ezetimibe, both for cholesterol, along with aspirin. Back in 2017, one of Trump’s physicians also said he was prescribed finasteride, often used for hair loss.

The timing of this photo only fueled speculation. Over Labor Day weekend, hashtags like #TRUMPISDEAD and #TRUMPDIED spread on X, with users claiming his limited public appearances meant he was hiding a health crisis. The viral picture of the blue object poured gasoline on that fire.

But the most mundane explanation might still be the right one. Trump has a history of popping mints, even bragging about using Tic Tacs to freshen his breath in a now infamous 2005 conversation with Billy Bush. In the recording, released in 2016, he said, “I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her.” That tape, of course, also included his “grab them by the p–y” remark, which sparked outrage, reported The Washington Post.

Tic Tac later issued a statement distancing itself from Trump, writing, “Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki. #trump #usopen pic.twitter.com/QH6OZCSpqM — Andres Kudacki (@AndresKudacki) September 7, 2025