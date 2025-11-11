Kansas Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Adopted Daughter by Locking Her in Box, Then Hides Body in Backyard for 4 Years

The adoptive parents of a six-year-old Kansas girl found buried in their backyard have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and kidnapping. Authorities say the girl’s death occurred nearly five years before her remains were discovered.

Crystina Schroer, 50, and Joseph Schroer, 53, were taken into custody after an investigation into the death of their adopted daughter, Kennedy, whose birth name was Natalie Garcia. Rose Hill police confirmed the arrests this week, describing the couple as the sole suspects.

“We believe that these are the only two that are responsible,” Rose Hill Police Chief Taylor Parlier told KAKE News. “At this time, we have no evidence that there should be anybody else that’s going to be charged.”

The case began on September 10, when officers responded to a home on North Meeker Court in Rose Hill, about 20 miles southeast of Wichita. Police were called after reports that a resident had barricaded themselves in a room and threatened self-harm. Though the person was later found without a weapon, officers learned of a possible past homicide during the response.

Adoptive Parents Charged With Murder After Body of Six-Year-Old Found Buried (Rose Hill Police Department)

The following day, investigators uncovered “the possibility of human remains” buried in the backyard, according to a police press release. Officers brought in heavy equipment to clear overgrown vegetation and used cadaver dogs to search the property. Later that day, police located the remains of Kennedy inside a trash bag.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

A coroner determined the girl died from probable suffocation and ruled her death a homicide. Investigators believe Kennedy was killed in late 2020, nearly three years before her body was found.

The Schroers adopted Kennedy in 2019, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Authorities say there is no indication anyone else was involved in her death.

In addition to the murder and abuse charges, Crystina Schroer faces counts of felony theft, forgery, Medicaid fraud, and desecration of a corpse. Joseph Schroer is charged with liability for crimes of another, interference with law enforcement, felony theft, and Medicaid fraud.

Police have not released details about what led investigators to the couple or what prompted the initial call that led to the grisly discovery. “This is one of the most heartbreaking cases we’ve seen,” Chief Parlier said. “A child who should have been loved and protected instead suffered the worst possible fate.” The couple remains in custody as the investigation continues.