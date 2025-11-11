Middletown Police Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen at Ferry Street Bus Stop

Authorities in Middletown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl who was last seen earlier this week. According to Middletown police, the missing girl has been identified as Miley Townsend. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and carrying a black backpack while standing at a bus stop on Ferry Street.

Officials have not released the exact time or date she was last spotted, but confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate her. Townsend reportedly has no known medical conditions but has a history of running away, police noted in their statement.

Authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected at this stage. However, given Townsend’s past history of leaving home, police say they are exploring all possibilities to ensure her safety. Residents in Middletown and surrounding areas are being urged to remain alert and to report any potential sightings.

Officers are canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and bus routes in hopes of tracking her movements after she was last seen. Local volunteers and community members have also begun sharing Townsend’s photo and description across social media in an effort to spread awareness.

Police say that even small pieces of information from the public could be critical in helping bring her home safely. Anyone who spots Townsend or has information about her whereabouts is urged not to approach her directly but instead contact Middletown police immediately at (860) 638-4000. Callers are asked to reference case number 25-65826 when reporting information.

Authorities continue to emphasize the urgency of the situation, particularly as colder weather sets in. They are coordinating with local transit agencies and neighboring law enforcement departments to expand the search area beyond the initial location.

As the search enters another day, officials remain hopeful that Townsend will be found safe and reunited with her family soon. Middletown police have thanked residents for their cooperation and reminded the public that any tip, no matter how small, could be the one that helps locate the missing teen.