Wisconsin judge resigns after conviction for impeding an immigrant’s detention as GOP threatens impeachment

Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who was convicted last month on a felony obstruction charge tied to an immigration case, has formally resigned from the bench, sending her resignation letter to the governor over the weekend.

The letter was delivered Saturday, ending weeks of uncertainty after Republicans signaled plans to impeach her following her Dec. 19 conviction. A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers confirmed receipt of the letter and said the Democratic governor would move quickly to fill the vacancy.

In her resignation, Dugan reflected on her decade-long judicial career, saying she presided over thousands of cases with “a commitment to treat all persons with dignity and respect, to act justly, deliberately and consistently, and to maintain a courtroom with the decorum and safety the public deserves.”

She said, however, that the legal battle surrounding her case had grown too large to ignore and was interfering with the court’s work. “As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary. I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary,” Dugan wrote.

Federal prosecutors accused Dugan last April of interfering with immigration enforcement at the Milwaukee County courthouse. Authorities said she distracted federal agents who were attempting to arrest a Mexican immigrant, then escorted the man out of the courthouse through a private door. A federal jury later convicted her of felony obstruction.

A spox for @GovEvers says he will "work to fill the vacancy without delay."@repvos said, "I'm glad Dugan did the right thing by resigning and followed the clear direction from the Wisconsin Constitution."



GOP lawmakers threatened impeachment proceedings if she didn't resign. https://t.co/Mbtf4sRIqO — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) January 3, 2026

The case quickly became a national flashpoint. President Donald Trump cited Dugan’s prosecution as he advanced a broad immigration crackdown, while Democrats argued the administration was singling her out to intimidate judges seen as obstacles to its agenda.

Republicans welcomed her resignation. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the move aligned with the state constitution. “I’m glad Dugan did the right thing by resigning and followed the clear direction from the Wisconsin Constitution,” Vos said.

Despite her situation, she is ever the champion of justice, wanting to remove the judiciary from a political battle over her fate. I'm sure this is terribly hard for her but she is true to her faith and her principles.https://t.co/URLKm7egBr — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) January 3, 2026

Democrats offered a more sympathetic view. Ann Jacobs, chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission board, said Dugan was prioritizing stability in the courts. “Despite her situation, she is ever the champion of justice, wanting to remove the judiciary from a political battle over her fate. I’m sure this is terribly hard for her, but she is true to her faith and her principles,” Jacobs wrote on X.

The underlying incident occurred on April 18, when immigration officers came to the courthouse to arrest 31-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who authorities said had reentered the country illegally. Dugan challenged the agents, arguing their administrative warrant was insufficient. After they left, she escorted Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer through a private jury door. Agents later spotted him, chased him outside, and arrested him. The Department of Homeland Security said he was deported in November.

