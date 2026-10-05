Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf share PDA after addressing 22-year age gap

Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf were seen showing affection during a dinner with friends in Los Angeles, following their recent comments about their 22-year age difference.

The 46-year-old podcaster and 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star dined with friends at The Crabby Crab in Sherman Oaks on October 1. The pair arrived arm-in-arm wearing casual outfits and matching Converse trainers.

Photos from inside the restaurant showed Bunnie with one hand on Wolf’s shoulder as they kissed across the table during the meal.

The outing followed Bunnie’s response to comments about their age difference and Wolf’s recent public discussion of their relationship.

Bunnie addressed the criticism after sharing a September video showing Wolf visiting Waffle House for the first time. The pair were pictured having breakfast, with Bunnie pouring syrup over his pancakes before Wolf fed her a bite.

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Photo by Bunnie XO/Instagram

After commenters focused on their 22-year age gap, Bunnie replied, “Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back.”

She also said she was “living her best life” and liked a comment noting that her relationship with Wolf did not necessarily mean she planned to marry him.

Wolf later discussed their relationship at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in Los Angeles on September 29. He said, “I think the air is pretty clear,” while describing his time with Bunnie.

Wolf said he was spending time with an “amazing person” and described their connection as “super real”.

“I’m happy in this chapter of my life, and I hope it doesn’t change anytime soon,” Wolf said.

Bunnie’s relationship with Wolf follows her divorce from Jelly Roll. The couple ended their nearly 10-year marriage earlier this year, with their divorce finalised in July.