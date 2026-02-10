22-year-old daughter of Minnesota Republican Candidate Jeff Johnson found dead

The daughter of Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson was stabbed to death over the weekend in what police believe was a botched murder-suicide, a devastating incident that has led Johnson to abruptly suspend his 2026 campaign.

Hallie Marie Tobler, 22, was found dead Saturday evening inside her locked apartment in St. Cloud after officers responded to a medical emergency call, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said Tobler had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Her husband, 23-year-old Dylan Michael Tobler, was also found inside the apartment with critical injuries. Investigators believe his stab wounds were self-inflicted, according to police.

Dylan survived and has since been taken into custody. Authorities said he is now in stable condition and is expected to face homicide charges related to Hallie’s death once he is released from the hospital.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Minnesota’s Republican political circle, particularly as Johnson had been actively campaigning for the GOP nomination for governor.

Johnson, a former St. Cloud city councilman, launched his bid for the Republican nomination in March 2025. But after the death of his daughter, the Minnesota Republican Party confirmed Monday that he has suspended his campaign. In a statement, the party acknowledged the loss and expressed support for Johnson and his family.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family. The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy,” the statement said.

The party added that Johnson’s decision to pause his campaign was made out of respect for his family and the magnitude of what they are going through.

“Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota. We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time.”

Before suspending his run, Johnson had been positioning himself as a law-and-order candidate, focusing his campaign heavily on crime, immigration, and fraud issues across Minnesota.

His campaign came at a time when the state had become increasingly tense politically, especially with recent ICE operations and clashes between protesters and federal officers making headlines in the region.

With Johnson stepping away from the race, the Republican field now shifts even more toward other major contenders already fighting for the nomination.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth is currently seen as the frontrunner among GOP candidates in the Minnesota governor’s race. She is followed by US Army veteran and former business executive Kendall Qualls, as well as “My Pillow” CEO Mike Lindell, according to KSTP.

On the Democratic side, four-term US Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running as the party’s gubernatorial candidate and is reportedly unchallenged at this point. Her candidacy follows Gov. Tim Walz’s suspension of his campaign last month.

The investigation into Hallie Tobler’s death remains ongoing, and police have not yet released further details about what may have led up to the stabbing.

For now, the case has left the St. Cloud community reeling and forced a sudden, tragic pause in what had been an active, high-profile political campaign.