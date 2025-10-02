Cardi B Responds to Nicki Minaj With Final Message: ‘I’ll See You When I See You’

Cardi B tried to shut the whole thing down publicly this week, posting what she called her final message after a nasty back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj. The 32-year-old artist took to X with a long post aimed directly at Onika Tanya Maraj, and she did not hold back.

Cardi opened with a direct address, writing, “Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe.” The post lays out personal accusations and brings up old trauma in blunt terms.

She continued in the same thread, turning the rhetoric into what she framed as tough love: “I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today..” Cardi kept hammering at the same point, insisting Nicki needs help and ending that part of the message with, “ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU.”

Cardi didn’t stop there. She also hit back at some of Nicki’s earlier attacks that targeted Cardi’s family, responding in kind and getting personal about Nicki’s child. In the post she wrote, “Your son nonverbal cuz you f–ked him up wit them drugs.” Those words widened the exchange from a public spat between two stars to a very bitter personal attack.

Nicki, for her part, pushed the feud even further and taunted Cardi to take the confrontation offline. Reports and screenshots show Nicki egging Cardi on to “do something” while she was in New York. Cardi answered by calling out Nicki for specifics and trying to force an in-person resolution, writing, “But stop all this talking WHERE YOU AT? You said you was gonna cave my sister chest in… We checking our DMs and ain’t seen it yet!! Everybody up and waiting… DROP THE ADDY RIGHT NOW HO.”

This kind of public showdown between high-profile rappers is nothing new, but the intensity here felt different. Cardi’s message read like a last warning and a challenge all at once — part therapy, part accusation, and part street-level callout. Fans and critics immediately flooded social feeds, trading takes about accountability, trauma, and whether airing this much personal stuff in public is productive.

Both artists have huge followings and a long history of rivalry and collaboration in the rap world, so every move gets amplified. For Cardi, the post was meant to close the chapter; for Nicki, the taunts kept the drama alive. Either way, places like X, Instagram, and TikTok lit up, people picking sides, debating whether either of them would actually show up to settle it in person, and rehashing old incidents that fueled the feud.

If this really is Cardi’s “last time responding,” it’s a loud and final note. If not, the fans are braced for whatever comes next — because in the age of social media, one public post can turn into the next viral confrontation in minutes.