Melania Trump Shares AI-Generated Video of Herself With Caption ‘Into the Future’

President Donald Trump isn’t the only one in the family experimenting with AI. This week, Melania Trump jumped in too, reposting an AI-generated video of herself with the caption “into the future.”

The short clip shows a scene that looks like the inside of Trump Tower before a digital version of Melania appears in a cloud of pixels and strikes a pose. The video first came from the official account tied to her cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which she launched earlier this year on the eve of her husband’s inauguration.

For years, Melania has been dogged by rumors that she sometimes uses a body double. The so-called “Fake Melania” theory first took off in 2017 when people on social media pointed to small differences in her facial expressions and mannerisms as supposed proof. The speculation has never gone away and has popped up again during Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Trump Supporters Wonder “Is This the Real Melania” After Bizarre Video (Getty Images)

The chatter resurfaced most recently during the Trumps’ state visit to the UK. Photos showed Melania holding her husband’s hand tightly, something she’s rarely done in public, and the unusual show of affection was enough to spark whispers that it was actually a stand-in more comfortable with displays of affection.

The AI video only adds fuel to the fire. By playing with digital versions of herself, critics say she’s unintentionally giving new life to the same rumors she’s been trying to shake for years.

The Trumps as a whole have leaned into generative AI in ways that have made headlines. Donald Trump often shares strange AI-generated videos on his Truth Social account that mix political opponents with over-the-top imagery.

One recent example showed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Jeffries wearing a sombrero and mustache while Schumer spoke in crude language. After the backlash, Trump followed it up with another video featuring Jeffries again in a sombrero, this time surrounded by a mariachi band of AI-generated Trumps.

Over the weekend, he also posted an AI video of himself promoting so-called “medbeds,” a conspiracy theory that claims the government is hiding miracle machines capable of curing diseases. He later deleted the clip, but not before it spread widely among his followers.

Internet Reacts to Melania’s Post “Into the Future” With Fresh Speculation (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The first lady’s dive into AI may not carry the same political weight as her husband’s, but it comes at a time when the line between digital playfulness and online rumor is blurrier than ever. What may have been meant as a lighthearted video quickly turned into yet another round of “Fake Melania” theories.

With both Trumps continuing to embrace AI, critics and supporters alike are left wondering what’s next, and how much more these digital stunts will keep fueling speculation that already surrounds the first couple.