Search Efforts Intensify for Missing Boy Near Island Lake Campground in Alberta

Searchers from Alberta and British Columbia have united in the search for a five-year-old boy who vanished near a campground in southern Alberta. Police report that Darius Macdougall was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on September 21, 2025, walking with his family approximately four kilometers south of Crowsnest Pass, near Island Lake Campground.

According to the RCMP, Darius has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to respond to others. This has led search teams to focus their efforts more intensively, knowing the boy might not be able to call for help or communicate effectively with searchers.

The RCMP and conservation officers have been at the scene, coordinating with search teams from multiple agencies. The search operation is being supported by drones, search dogs, and helicopters to cover a wide area. Authorities are working tirelessly, trying to piece together any possible clues that could lead them to the missing boy, according to CTV News.

Darius is described as being about four feet tall, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a blue and grey hoodie and sweatpants.

The community has been anxiously awaiting news of the search’s progress, with local officials urging the public to stay out of the area to allow the search efforts to proceed smoothly. The RCMP has also asked anyone with information to come forward to assist in locating Darius.

The search has drawn significant resources from both Alberta and British Columbia, with teams joining forces to ensure every possible lead is explored. As the hours pass, the searchers are focused on finding Darius, hoping to bring him back home safely.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on September 21, 2025.