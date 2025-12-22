“Have you seen him?”: Waco police seek public’s help to locate missing 21-year-old Jayden Neal

Authorities in Central Texas are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, as concerns grow about his safety and well-being. The Waco Police Department has issued an alert for 21-year-old Jayden Neal, who has not been seen for several days.

“Have you seen him?” the police asked in a public notice released this week, urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to investigators, Neal was last seen driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number NLX3456. Police believe the sighting occurred near the 2400 block of South 21st Street in Waco. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

Officers also noted that Neal is known to visit the nearby city of West, expanding the area where he may potentially be located. As a result, law enforcement is asking residents across McLennan County and surrounding communities to stay alert and report any possible sightings.

Police said Neal is a mental health consumer, a detail they shared to emphasize the importance of locating him quickly and ensuring he is safe. While no foul play has been confirmed, authorities say time is critical in cases involving vulnerable individuals, and community awareness can make a significant difference, according to 6 News KCEN TV.

The department has not released further personal details, such as clothing description or the exact date he was last seen, but they stressed that even small pieces of information could help move the search forward. Officers are continuing to follow up on tips and review any relevant information related to the vehicle and Neal’s recent movements.

Family members and police alike are hoping that someone may recognize the vehicle or recall seeing Neal in the area. Law enforcement officials say missing person cases often rely heavily on the public’s eyes and ears, especially when there is limited information available.

Anyone who has seen Jayden Neal, spotted the tan Chevrolet Tahoe, or has any information about his current location is urged to contact the Waco Police Department immediately. Tips can be reported by calling 254-750-7500. In an emergency or if Neal is believed to be in immediate danger, callers are advised to dial 911.

Police say all tips will be taken seriously, and they encourage the public not to hesitate to reach out. As the search continues, authorities remain hopeful that community cooperation will lead to Neal being found safe and reunited with his loved ones.

