Fashion Influencer Marian Izaguirre Discovered Safe in Hotel Days After Vanishing

Fashion influencer Flor Marian Izaguirre Pineda has been found safe five days after she was reported missing in Uruapan, Mexico. The 23-year-old, who is better known online as Marian Izaguirre, disappeared on September 1, just days after she posted a striking TikTok of herself in full clown makeup that left her followers unsettled.

According to El Financiero, the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Izaguirre was located on Saturday, September 6, in a hotel in Morelia, where she had reportedly been staying for several days. Officials said her car, a red Kia Rio, was also recovered at the same location. “She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the investigation is still ongoing “to clarify the facts.”

Her disappearance was flagged through the Alba Alert system, Mexico’s version of an Amber Alert, which spread details about the young influencer’s last known whereabouts. Reports noted that she was last seen around 6 p.m. on the day she went missing, and authorities circulated descriptions of her outfit and other identifying features.

With over 4 million TikTok followers, Izaguirre has built a reputation as a beauty and fashion creator, but her sudden disappearance sparked immediate concern from fans. Many turned to her social media pages to share their worry and hopes for her safety. The attention only grew after her most recent video, posted on August 28, resurfaced in the days she was missing.

The clip, just 33 seconds long, showed Izaguirre dressed in vivid clown makeup, lip-syncing to music at different spots. In one moment, she appeared to have tears in her eyes, something her fans couldn’t ignore once news broke that she had vanished. The video’s caption added to the sense of unease. “All the promises of my love will go with you,” she wrote. “Why are you leaving?”

In the comments, fans poured out messages of support. One user left a note that read, “May life take care of you and bring you back safely,” reflecting the sentiment shared by thousands who worried about the influencer’s well-being.

The circumstances around her disappearance remain unclear, and authorities have not released further details about why she was at the hotel in Morelia or the condition she was found in. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say they intend to provide more answers as they continue their work.

For now, fans are relieved to know that Marian Izaguirre has been found alive after a week of uncertainty that began with a haunting video and spread through millions of worried followers online.