Michigan Man laid in sister’s bed ‘naked for 5-15 minutes’ after killing her and his 12-year-old nephew

A 43-year-old Michigan man is behind bars after his sister and young nephew were found brutally stabbed to death inside their home earlier this week, a crime that authorities have described as deeply disturbing and senseless.

Ladamien Keith Hill has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the deaths, according to records from the Oakland County Jail. Prosecutors say the victims, Linda Hill, 41, and her 12-year-old son, Kardi Jackson, were killed Monday evening inside their residence on Berdeno Avenue in Hazel Park, a suburb of Detroit.

Investigators say both victims suffered multiple slash wounds to their throats. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the nature of the injuries, describing the attack as violent and deliberate. The case has shaken the local community and comes amid heightened concern over recent violent crimes involving family members.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald addressed the killings in a statement, saying, “This is a case of shocking and deplorable violence against a single mother and her son in their own home. Linda Hill and Kardi Jackson should still be with us, Law & Crime reports.

“My heart goes out to their family as they grieve their loss.” Police say the horrific discovery was made by Hill’s uncle, who lived in the basement of the home. According to the Hazel Park Police Department, the uncle contacted authorities after hearing loud noises upstairs while watching television. He believed only his niece and her son were in the home at the time.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Hill, 43, denied the murders(Image: Oakland County Jail)

Investigators later tied Ladamien Hill to the scene through a red Lincoln seen in the area shortly before the killings. Authorities say the vehicle was observed leaving around the time the murders are believed to have occurred and then departing the neighborhood altogether, according to a courtroom report by WXYZ.

Later that same night, family members told police that Hill returned to the home driving the same red Lincoln. His behavior raised further alarm, especially after relatives initially struggled to locate him following the deaths.

A police press release detailed an unsettling moment after officers cleared the scene. It stated: “Family then reported that after police cleared the crime scene, Ladamien Hill walked into Linda’s home uninvited, stating ‘forgive me’ and then reportedly walked into Linda’s bedroom, lying in her bed naked for 5-15 minutes before leaving the house.”

On September 2, investigators searched Hill’s car and residence. Police say they found blood inside the vehicle and on clothing recovered from his home, which “contained suspected blood evidence from the crime scene.” Authorities also cited video evidence showing clothing worn by the defendant after the killings, though details about how that evidence connects to the case have not been fully disclosed.

Police have not identified a motive. “At this time, we still do not know why this horrific crime occurred,” the department said, adding that upcoming court proceedings may provide answers. Hill was arraigned on Friday afternoon. He remained silent in court as his attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

READ NEXT