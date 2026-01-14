The Red Arrows Will Be Led by a Woman for the First Time in Their History

The Red Arrows will be led by a woman for the first time in the elite display team’s history, as Wing Commander Sasha Nash takes over as the most senior officer of the Royal Air Force aerobatic unit.

Nash succeeds Wing Cdr Adam Collins and described the appointment as the “opportunity of a lifetime.” She said she was “incredibly proud” to take on the role and added that she hoped to “inspire future generations of aviators from all backgrounds.”

Her appointment marks a significant moment for the team, which has faced scrutiny in recent years. In 2023, an inquiry found that predatory behaviour towards women within the Red Arrows had been “widespread and normalised,” prompting wider discussions about culture and conduct within the unit.

A former Tornado pilot who has completed operational tours in Afghanistan, Nash will now command around 150 RAF and civilian personnel at the team’s headquarters at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. Her responsibilities will cover all aspects of the Red Arrows’ operation, from flying displays and training to overall leadership and standards.

Reflecting on the scale of the moment, she said, “This is a career opportunity of a lifetime. If someone had told me 20 years ago that, one day, I’d be Officer Commanding of the Red Arrows, I don’t think I would have believed it.”

Nash also spoke about where her ambition began. “I was a six-year-old little girl when I decided to join the Royal Air Force and to fly fast jets – inspired by air shows and seeing the speed and excitement of aircraft displaying at those events,” she said. “That ambition stayed with me throughout school, where I achieved a sixth form scholarship and subsequent university bursary to join the RAF.”

Her career has included working alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Outside of aviation, she has also represented England in lacrosse at both junior and senior levels.

Nash paid tribute to her predecessor, saying: “I’ve worked alongside Adam over the last couple of years and witnessed, first hand, his utter dedication to both the team and the RAF.” Collins, who led the Red Arrows through their 60th anniversary season and a five-week tour of Canada, offered his support in return. “I am confident that, under her leadership, the Red Arrows will continue to demonstrate our recipe of precision, excellence, and teamwork across the globe,” he said.

Speaking last year, Collins addressed the fallout from the harassment claims, saying it was his responsibility to “make people feel included, valued and respected.” With Nash now at the helm, the focus turns to a new chapter for the Red Arrows, one that carries both historic significance and high expectations.

