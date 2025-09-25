Minnesota Mom Charged after “Tragic” Drunk Driving Crash Kills 18-Month-Old Son

A Minnesota mother is facing charges after a suspected drunk driving crash that killed her toddler. Authorities say 28-year-old Rachale Francine Peloquin has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after her 18-month-old son died in the tragic accident in Maplewood on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to Highway 36 near Highway 61, where they discovered a black Chevy Tahoe overturned and partially submerged in a swampy pond about 30 feet from the road, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Minnesota Star Tribune.

According to the criminal complaint, “frantic” EMS personnel flagged down police officers, reporting that a child was trapped beneath the vehicle. Maplewood firefighters used hydraulic tools to lift the SUV and reach the toddler.

The toddler was identified as Revon Melvin Anthony Todd, and sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to court records, Peloquin told police she had been driving her three kids to their grandmother’s house when she lost control of the car. A state trooper who responded said he noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath.

Peloquin later told investigators that rain and bald tires caused the accident, saying the SUV spun out, which led to her son being pinned under it. However, investigators noted that the roads were dry at the time of the crash, as per ABC affiliate KSTP.

She also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and drinking “a couple of shots” the night before. Witnesses told authorities they saw the SUV spin out, flip several times, and land upside down. They also reported seeing Peloquin and a male passenger trying desperately to pull the child from under the wreckage.

Another of Peloquin’s sons confirmed to investigators that she was behind the wheel. Her two surviving children, ages 6 and 5, gave conflicting statements about whether seatbelts were being used at the time of the crash.

Court documents revealed that Peloquin’s preliminary blood-alcohol concentration measured 0.172 — more than twice Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08. State troopers also recovered three empty Fireball whiskey bottles scattered along the vehicle’s path.

While being transported to jail, Peloquin changed her story, claiming the man she was with had been driving. She allegedly told officers she only accepted responsibility because it was her vehicle.

Peloquin is being held pending trial, with prosecutors emphasizing the seriousness of the charges. The case has drawn sharp attention in Minnesota, highlighting ongoing concerns about drunk and impaired driving, particularly when children are involved.