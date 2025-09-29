A former Miami-Dade police officer, who was let go from his job earlier this year, has been arrested in Volusia County after allegedly posing as an active police officer. Paul Fluty, 39, was taken into custody on Monday after authorities responded to a call about a man parked in a private driveway in Deltona, claiming he was searching for a missing girl.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Shepherd Avenue and found Fluty. He identified himself as a current Miami-Dade police officer working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service and even showed a badge and a photo of his credentials. Fluty explained that although the girl wasn’t officially listed as missing, he was tracking her phone’s location.

However, further investigation revealed that Fluty had been fired from the Miami-Dade police force and was not associated with any federal task force. His claims quickly fell apart, and detectives confirmed he no longer had any legitimate police ties.

‘Out of Habit’ Former Cop Caught Posing as Police Officer in Florida (VSO)

When questioned, Fluty tried to explain his actions, insisting he had shown his old badge “out of habit” and admitted he mistakenly told deputies he was still working as a cop.

But the story didn’t add up. Evidence gathered during the investigation pointed to a different explanation. It seems Fluty, who may now be working as a private investigator, could have been in Deltona to look into an insurance-related matter.

Fluty was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday night and later released on a $2,000 bond the following afternoon.