NYPD under fire after video shows Brooklyn cops violently arresting a man

Civil rights advocates met with New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch this week to demand accountability and policy changes after a viral video showed officers violently arresting a man inside a Brooklyn liquor store.

The meeting, held Monday morning at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, came just days after footage from an April 14 incident in Cobble Hill circulated widely online and sparked renewed concerns about police conduct.

Among those attending the discussion were Rev. Kevin McCall and several families who have previously lost loved ones during encounters with police. One of the participants was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, whose 2014 death during an NYPD arrest helped fuel a national conversation about police accountability.

According to McCall, the focus of the meeting was the Brooklyn North Narcotics Unit — the same group involved in the liquor store arrest that ignited public outrage.

“This is not just about getting access to the police commissioner,” McCall said after the meeting. “What people want is action and real change. Investigations alone are not enough.” What happened during the Cobble Hill arrest

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The controversial incident occurred during an undercover “buy-and-bust” operation conducted by the NYPD’s Brooklyn North Narcotics Unit.

Police initially arrested a man identified as Joshua Ramos, accusing him of selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer during the operation.

However, the video recorded inside the liquor store appears to show two plainclothes detectives wrestling with and repeatedly striking Ramos during the confrontation. Bottles were knocked from shelves as the struggle unfolded, and blood could be seen on the floor.

The charges against Ramos were later dismissed after authorities determined he had committed no crime.

Commissioner Tisch publicly described the footage as “unsettling” and “disturbing.” The two detectives involved were quickly placed on modified duty and had both their guns and badges temporarily removed pending further review.

Calls for structural changes

During the meeting, McCall urged the department to dismantle the narcotics team involved in the operation and implement stronger oversight measures.

He said Tisch indicated the department was considering significant changes, including ensuring that officers assigned to similar units consistently use body-worn cameras and other accountability tools.

“She said there would be major restructuring and compliance efforts,” McCall explained. “That includes making sure officers have body cameras and proper communication equipment.”

Law enforcement officials later clarified that the commissioner was referring specifically to a smaller module within the Brooklyn North Narcotics Unit rather than the entire division. According to sources, eight members of the team — including supervisory officers — were either transferred or placed on modified duty as of April 17.

Department-wide review underway

The NYPD has also launched a broader evaluation of its narcotics operations.

Commissioner Tisch ordered Chief of Department Michael LiPetri to oversee a 90-day review examining policies, enforcement strategies, and internal oversight within the Narcotics Section.

The review is expected to analyze how undercover operations are conducted, including the use of confidential informants, the management of funds used in sting operations, and tactical planning procedures.

Officials say the review will also evaluate how equipment such as body cameras and radios is used during operations.

Police leaders plan to bring narcotics commanders into regular compliance meetings during the review process to ensure enforcement practices align with departmental standards.

For many of the civil rights advocates who attended Monday’s meeting, the investigation represents a step toward rebuilding public trust.

Still, activists say they will continue to monitor the department’s response closely.