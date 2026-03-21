Florida deputy resigns after investigation reveals explicit content filmed in uniform

Officials say the deputy was selling explicit content through a foot fetish account and even filmed some of it while wearing her law enforcement uniform.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandi Tenlen, a 21 year veteran assigned to the Palm Beach County courthouse, reportedly earned about $6,000 over 16 months through the adult content platform FeetFinder.com.

According to WPBF, investigators said she was “publishing inappropriate and pornographic footage of herself and performed sexual acts in exchange for money.” The investigation found that at least one video showed Tenlen wearing her “PBSO Class B” uniform while recording content for the site.

In one post titled “Smelly Boot Removal,” she reportedly asked customers to guess her profession while removing her boots and socks and waving around her handcuffs, citing the internal investigation.

That video was labeled with tags including “boots, cop, uniform,” making it easy for viewers searching those categories to find it before subscribing to the account. The sheriff’s office first learned about the account when another deputy tipped off supervisors and claimed Tenlen was creating “OnlyFans” style content aimed at people with foot fetishes.

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nternal probe reveals Florida deputy sold explicit content through foot fetish account. (Photo by Palm Beach County PA)

The department opened an investigation in July 2025 after receiving the tip. According to documents cited in the report, the deputy who raised the concern also claimed Tenlen said she had been paid to meet a man at an Orlando hotel to massage his genitals.

Investigators later identified an unnamed man who appeared in several of the videos. He admitted traveling to Florida to help create content with Tenlen and her now deleted account “Girlwithdragonfoottattoo,” though he said he was never paid directly.

The investigation also revealed Tenlen did not try to hide the account from colleagues. Officials say she openly talked about it with coworkers during lunch breaks and even showed them photos of her feet featuring a “tribal style dragon design in black ink.”

Because her face and the distinctive tattoo were visible in the videos, investigators were able to quickly confirm the account belonged to her. At least one video was also shown to another deputy where Tenlen filmed herself wearing a karate uniform and kicking a man “repeatedly in his genitals until he collapsed.”

The internal affairs review found additional problems beyond the content itself. Investigators said Tenlen called in sick for two days after a vacation request was denied and used that time to meet with a subscriber who had traveled from Canada to film content with her.

Account timestamps reviewed during the investigation also suggested she created some content while on duty. “The actions of Deputy Brandi Tenlen were identified, thoroughly investigated, and determined to be clear violations of our agency policies and procedures,” the sheriff’s office told WPBF.

Officials said Tenlen also violated policy by taking on off duty work without written approval from supervisors. In a sworn statement she admitted creating the content, confirmed she was paid for it, and acknowledged she never requested permission for the outside job.

She also told investigators that she deleted the account once she learned about the investigation. According to CBS12, the internal affairs division concluded there was enough evidence to show multiple policy violations including conduct unbecoming, misuse of sick leave, unauthorized off duty employment and improper appearance on social media.