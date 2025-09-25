Family devastated after woman charged with murder of 8 year old Rhys Cameron

The family of eight-year-old Rhys Anthony Cameron says they are “utterly devastated” as they struggle to understand the loss of a boy whose smile lit up their community.

“Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community,” the family said in a statement shared with The Northern Echo. “He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered”.

“His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all. To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement… We take comfort from the words of support we have received, and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Family shattered after 8 year old Rhys Cameron found dead and woman charged with murder (Cleveland Police)

Rhys was found unresponsive earlier this month at a home on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham, a town in northeast England. According to The Northern Echo, Hartlepool Mail, and Yahoo News UK, ambulance staff called Cleveland Police to the scene, and specialist officers have been supporting the family.

Court papers allege the offense took place between September 13 and 15. A 40-year-old woman, Louise Cameron of Marsh House Avenue, has been charged with murder in connection with Rhys’s death. She appeared by video link from Low Newton Prison and has been remanded in custody. Authorities have not confirmed what, if any, relationship she had to the boy.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

At Teesside Crown Court, Judge Francis Laird scheduled a plea hearing for November 6 and set a trial date for February 23, according to BBC News.

Rhys’s school, Ash Trees Academy, also released a heartfelt tribute. “As a school community, we are devastated by the loss,” headteacher Lauren Banks said, per Yahoo News UK. “He was a delight to all of us, his smile lit up the room and he was a true pleasure to have as part of our school family.”

An inquest into the circumstances of Rhys’s death opened on September 23 at Teesside Coroner’s Court. Area coroner Paul Appleton confirmed basic details and said the cause of death remains “unexplained” while police continue their investigation. He adjourned the inquest until after the criminal proceedings are completed.

The case has deeply shaken the town of Billingham, where Rhys was known for his joy and humor. His family, friends, and schoolmates are left grieving a little boy whose presence brought warmth and laughter. As the legal process moves forward, his loved ones say the outpouring of support from the community has been a small source of comfort during an unimaginable time.