Andrew Faces Another Name Change Following Royal Titles Removal Decision

Prince Andrew is reportedly set to undergo another name change following the recent decision to strip him of his princely title, dukedom, and military honors. According to a report by GB News, the disgraced royal will soon have a new title aligned with long-standing royal family naming protocols established decades ago.

Earlier this month, Andrew officially became known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after losing his royal and military titles. Now, sources claim his name will change once more to reflect a directive first issued by the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 1960s.

Read Also: Legal Expert Raises Concerns That Support for Ex-Prince Andrew May Breach Public Office Rules

That order, signed by the Queen and published in The London Gazette, outlined that all royal descendants who no longer hold the style or dignity of “Royal Highness,” or the titles of Prince or Princess, must bear the family name Mountbatten-Windsor.

Buckingham Palace announces new change to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s title (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The decision was originally made to honor Prince Philip, whose surname, Mountbatten, was merged with Windsor to create a unified family name for their descendants. At the time, the Queen declared, “Now therefore I declare My Will and Pleasure that, while I and My children shall continue to be styled and known as the House and Family of Windsor, my descendants other than those enjoying the style, title, or attribute of Royal Highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess and female descendants who marry and their descendants shall bear the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The expected adjustment to Andrew’s name would therefore place him within this formal lineage, recognizing his position as a descendant without the royal status once attached to his title.

Read Also: Trump Calls King Charles’ Decision on Prince Andrew Tragic for the Royal Family

The change follows a series of measures distancing the Duke of York from royal duties after years of controversy surrounding his associations and legal troubles. His removal from official royal life has been viewed as one of the firmest steps taken by King Charles III to preserve the reputation of the monarchy.

While Buckingham Palace has not released an official statement on the matter, sources say the move is largely procedural, designed to align Andrew’s name with existing royal house rules rather than impose new restrictions.

Buckingham Palace to have another title coming his way (Photo BY MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY IMAGES)

If finalized, the adjustment would make Andrew’s full name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—formally codifying his status outside the active royal fold.

The change marks yet another step in redefining Andrew’s identity within the royal family, underscoring the lasting consequences of his fall from grace and the monarchy’s effort to move forward under a stricter, more transparent era of royal accountability.