Police Officer Loses Career after Late-Night Break-in at ex’s home confronted new Girlfriend and Threatened to burn it down

A former New Jersey police officer has been permanently barred from working in law enforcement after admitting to a destructive late-night rampage at her ex-boyfriend’s home. Rebecca Sayegh, 32, a former Toms River Police Officer, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, and simple assault on Nov. 17, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from an April incident in which Sayegh forced her way into her ex-boyfriend’s Berkeley Township home shortly before midnight. Prosecutors said she used her police baton to smash through the front door and confronted both her former partner and his new girlfriend inside the house. The off-duty officer, who had previously lived in the home with her ex for five years, quickly got into a heated argument with the pair and began shoving and pushing both of them.

When the victims tried to restrain her, Sayegh broke free and continued to cause damage throughout the house. Prosecutors said she smashed various items and later damaged the hood of one victim’s car. The new girlfriend fled to the backyard and called 911 as Sayegh’s rampage continued.

A Toms River police officer accused earlier this year of breaking into her former boyfriend’s home pleaded guilty Monday and will now forfeit her position with the department, authorities said.



Responding officers said Sayegh attempted to fight with them and resisted arrest. As police escorted her down the driveway after finally restraining her, she threatened to burn down her ex-boyfriend’s house, according to NJ.com. Prosecutors reported that the total damage amounted to roughly $2,000 inside the home and an additional $500 to the car.

As part of her guilty plea, Sayegh formally forfeited her position with the Toms River Township Police Department and agreed to surrender “all future public employment in the State of New Jersey.” She had already been suspended without pay before the plea. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence that includes 180 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation, along with restitution and a no-contact order with the victims.

Sayegh was released from Ocean County Jail under New Jersey’s bail reform rules following her April arrest. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2026.

The guilty plea comes while Sayegh has a pending lawsuit against the department and township. Filed last year, the complaint alleges she was sexually harassed by former Police Chief Mitch Little and other superiors and that she was denied promotions because of her gender.

