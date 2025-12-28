75-Year-Old fast food giant ‘Jack in the Box’ plans to close dozens of restaurants after disappointing sales

Jack in the Box is closing more of its restaurants in the coming days as part of a larger turnaround effort the company rolled out earlier this year. The move is part of its “JACK on Track” strategy, aimed at cutting losses and simplifying operations after a stretch of disappointing sales.

The company said back in April that it planned to shut down between 150 and 200 locations overall, with 80 to 120 of those closures happening by December 31. According to Fox Business, 72 stores have already closed since the plan was announced.

Jack in the Box isn’t alone—other big names like Wendy’s and Denny’s are also downsizing their store counts, reflecting a broader trend of retail contraction. From fast food to fashion, more companies are pulling back on physical locations due to changing consumer habits and ongoing financial pressure.

The “JACK on Track” strategy goes beyond just shuttering stores. The company has also sold off real estate, slashed spending on new restaurant development, and just this week finalized the sale of Del Taco for $119 million to Yadav Enterprises Inc.

This wave of changes comes after the company reported rough numbers. In its November earnings release, Jack in the Box said same-store sales dropped 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter, with full-year sales down 4.2 percent. Same-store sales compare how existing locations are performing year-over-year without factoring in new or closed sites.

“While performance in the fourth quarter did not meet our expectations, we remain focused on restoring positive momentum for the Jack in the Box brand,” CEO Lance Tucker said.

During that same quarter, Jack in the Box opened 15 restaurants and closed 47—38 of which were part of the “JACK on Track” initiative. For the full fiscal year, 86 restaurants closed and 31 opened.

Looking ahead, the company expects to close 50 to 100 more stores by next fall, and only plans to open about 20 new locations. Sales, for now, are projected to stay flat.